Research and Markets - Global Baked Savory Snacks Market 2016-2020 with American Pop Corn, Calbee Foods, ConAgra Foods, Diamonds Foods, Kellogg & PepsiCo Dominating

The global baked savory snacks to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global baked savory snacks for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report provides each of the leading vendor's performance and market positions in terms of experience, product portfolio, geographical presence, and financial condition. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is rapidly changing consumption pattern. The average number of baked savory snacks between meals grew rapidly from 1.9 per person per day in 2010 to 2.8 in 2014. Nowadays, consumers are leading a fast-paced life, resulting in a lack of time to prepare food. Working population and students look for RTE food products that fulfill their appetite, which are easy to eat and mess-free and eliminates long lines in the cafeteria. Furthermore, they are also used as snacks between meals.

One of latest trends in the market is increasing penetration of media and entertainment industry. The US media and entertainment market, which represents a third of the global industry, was valued at approximately $546 billion in 2014. A rise in ticket sales has contributed to an increase in the sales of baked savory snacks such as popcorn and baked extruded snacks.



A rise in the number of people watching movies at home has also contributed to the increased sales of baked savory snacks. Increase in visits to theaters, the rising number of theaters, and greater need for entertainment on weekends due to hectic work schedules among the urban population will also support the increased consumption of baked savory snacks during the forecast period.

Key vendors



American Pop Corn

Calbee Foods

ConAgra Foods

Diamonds Foods

Kellogg

PepsiCo

Other prominent vendors



Amica Chips

Aramidth International

Arca Continental

Axium Foods

Aperitivos Flaper

Butterkist

Hain Celestial

ITC

JFC International

Quinn

Want Want Holdings

