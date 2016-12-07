Research and Markets - Global Professional Haircare Market 2016-2020 with Henkel, Kao, L'Oreal, P&G & Unilever Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Professional Haircare Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global professional hair care market to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% during the period 2016-2020.



Global Professional Hair Care Market 2016-2020 presents scenario and the growth prospects of the global professional hair care market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of Pilates equipment to individual customers and sports clubs in the global market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One of latest trends in the market is launch of customized products. Consumers today are willing to spend on premium personalized services and advanced products. This has resulted in increased preference and demand for retail salon products. Consumers perceive that retail salon products sold by salons are more effective, customized for their hair and scalp problems, and of better quality than other haircare products available in retail stores.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is use of multiple platforms to engage with consumers. Marketing and consumer engagement play vital roles in creating awareness, endorsing, and promoting products. Continuous consumer engagement through both offline and online platforms including mobile marketing and spreading product awareness through mobile applications, audio-video formats, and styling tips also help engage consumers. Vendors use celebrity endorsements to differentiate and promote their brands in this intensely competitive market. They are also trying to market their haircare products in-house through salons or beauty parlors. Big salon chains enter partnerships with professional haircare companies to use the companies' products in their salons and to market them to consumers. They offer value packages and samples.

Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is cannibalization through one-time purchase items and DIY home product packs. The demand for personal care products especially haircare appliances such as hair straighteners and other styling hair appliances is surging in the market. These hair styling appliances are one-time investments, have longer life cycles, are portable, and are increasingly easy to use. In comparison, professional salon treatments can be very expensive, and consumers tend to prefer them on specific occasions. The haircare appliances and hair stylers market is expected to play a key role in the global personal care appliances market during the forecast period.

Key vendors



Henkel

Kao

L'Oréal

P&G

Unilever

Other prominent vendors



Avon

Cadiveu Professional USA

Combe

Estée Lauder

Godrej Consumer Products

Johnson & Johnson

Revlon

Shiseido

World Hair Cosmetics ( Asia )

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 07: Market segmentation by product



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3wpqm7/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





