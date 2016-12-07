Research and Markets - Global Consumer Endpoint Security Market 2016-2020: Growth at CAGR of 11.81% with Forcepoint, McAfee, RSA Security, Symantec & Trend Micro Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Consumer Endpoint Security Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global consumer endpoint security market to grow at a CAGR of 11.81% during the period 2016-2020
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global consumer endpoint security market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of endpoint security software, including standalone and integrated security software. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One of latest trends in the market is increasing demand for integrated endpoint security suites. One of the major trends observed in the market is the increasing demand for integrated endpoint security suites. End-users prefer vendors that provide integrated and converged security suites since the adoption of different security suites may lead to integration issues. Solutions with better integration have a high adoption rate as the increased complexity of the network infrastructure has made integration an important buying criterion. All the major endpoint security vendors have thus started providing security suites with features such as data backup, encryption, firewall, intrusion prevention systems, and intrusion detection systems. This trend is expected to become one of the most relevant trends in the future.
According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increase in use of mobile devices. The increase in the use of smart devices such as laptops, cell phones, and tablets is helping the global consumer endpoint security market grow. Mobiles devices store a lot of critical customer data, which the users access remotely, resulting in the need to protect these devices from loss or theft. The global shipment of smartphones, tablets, and PCs was over 2.5 billion in 2015, and it will reach 3 billion by 2020. Hence, the increased dependence on mobile devices is directly linked to the growth of the global consumer endpoint security market.
Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is popularity of basic and inexpensive security solutions. The availability of inexpensive security solutions is a major challenge for the vendors at the consumer level.
Key vendors
- Forcepoint
- McAfee
- RSA Security
- Symantec
- Trend Micro
Other prominent vendors
- Avast Software
- AVG Technologies
- Blue Coat Systems
- Check Point Software
- CipherCloud
- Cisco Systems
- Clearswift
- Digital Guardian
- eEye Digital Security
- ESET
- Fortinet
- F-Secure
- Gemalto
- HP
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Kaspersky Lab
- Panda Security
- Proofpoint
- SafeNet
- Sophos
- Trustwave
- WatchGuard Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Market summary
Part 03: Scope of the report
Part 04: Assumptions
Part 05: Market research methodology
Part 06: Introduction
Part 07: Market description
Part 08: Market landscape
Part 09: Product lifecycle analysis
Part 10: Geographical segmentation
Part 11: Market attractiveness
Part 12: Market drivers
Part 13: Impact of drivers
Part 14: Market challenges
Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 16: Market trends
Part 17: Impact of trends
Part 18: Five forces analysis
Part 19: Vendor landscape
Part 20: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l6n8dz/global_consumer
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716