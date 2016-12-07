Research and Markets - Global Consumer Endpoint Security Market 2016-2020: Growth at CAGR of 11.81% with Forcepoint, McAfee, RSA Security, Symantec & Trend Micro Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Consumer Endpoint Security Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global consumer endpoint security market to grow at a CAGR of 11.81% during the period 2016-2020

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global consumer endpoint security market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of endpoint security software, including standalone and integrated security software. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is increasing demand for integrated endpoint security suites. One of the major trends observed in the market is the increasing demand for integrated endpoint security suites. End-users prefer vendors that provide integrated and converged security suites since the adoption of different security suites may lead to integration issues. Solutions with better integration have a high adoption rate as the increased complexity of the network infrastructure has made integration an important buying criterion. All the major endpoint security vendors have thus started providing security suites with features such as data backup, encryption, firewall, intrusion prevention systems, and intrusion detection systems. This trend is expected to become one of the most relevant trends in the future.



According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increase in use of mobile devices. The increase in the use of smart devices such as laptops, cell phones, and tablets is helping the global consumer endpoint security market grow. Mobiles devices store a lot of critical customer data, which the users access remotely, resulting in the need to protect these devices from loss or theft. The global shipment of smartphones, tablets, and PCs was over 2.5 billion in 2015, and it will reach 3 billion by 2020. Hence, the increased dependence on mobile devices is directly linked to the growth of the global consumer endpoint security market.



Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is popularity of basic and inexpensive security solutions. The availability of inexpensive security solutions is a major challenge for the vendors at the consumer level.



Key vendors



Forcepoint

McAfee

RSA Security

Symantec

Trend Micro

Other prominent vendors



Avast Software

AVG Technologies

Blue Coat Systems

Check Point Software

CipherCloud

Cisco Systems

Clearswift

Digital Guardian

eEye Digital Security

ESET

Fortinet

F-Secure

Gemalto

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Kaspersky Lab

Panda Security

Proofpoint

SafeNet

Sophos

Trustwave

WatchGuard Technologies



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Market summary



Part 03: Scope of the report



Part 04: Assumptions



Part 05: Market research methodology



Part 06: Introduction



Part 07: Market description



Part 08: Market landscape



Part 09: Product lifecycle analysis



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Market attractiveness



Part 12: Market drivers



Part 13: Impact of drivers



Part 14: Market challenges



Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 16: Market trends



Part 17: Impact of trends



Part 18: Five forces analysis



Part 19: Vendor landscape



Part 20: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l6n8dz/global_consumer

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716