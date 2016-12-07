Innovation Award Recognizes One Patient Entrepreneur for Her Innovative Idea for Management of Diabetes Using Consumer, Medical Devices, or Healthcare Information Technologies



NEW YORK, 2016-12-07 15:59 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patient Entrepreneur and Founder & CEO of Find Your Ditto, Brianna Wolin was named recipient of the inaugural Lyfebulb-Novo Nordisk Innovation Award for her work in addressing the management of diabetes. Brianna was selected from a grouping of ten finalists after dozens of Award submissions were received from 15 countries. The selection was made by a panel of judges consisting of international representatives of the diabetes patient community.



"To be recognized by an innovative organization such as Lyfebulb and Novo Nordisk, a global pharmaceutical leader in diabetes care, is a true honor and an affirmation that our work to helping change the landscape surrounding isolation and depression in chronic illness communities is fully worthwhile," said Brianna Wolin. "I'm so proud to have our mission - creating a world where no person living with a chronic illness ever has to feel alone - is highlighted by this award."



The Lyfebulb-Novo Nordisk Innovation Award spotlights one outstanding patient entrepreneur's innovative efforts and ideas to better manage chronic disease via consumer products, medical devices, or healthcare information technology.



Brianna Wolin was selected from a distinguished grouping of patient entrepreneur finalists that included:



Shilo Ben-Zeev, Smartzyme, Israel; Jeff Dachis, OneDrop, USA; Shantanu Gaur, MD, Allurion, USA; Matt Loper, Wellth, USA; Charles O'Connell, FitScript, USA; Scott Smith, Socrates, USA; Anna Sjoberg, Anna PS, Sweden; John Sjolund, Patients Pending Ltd, UK; David Weingard, Fit4D, USA; Brianna Wolin, Find Your Ditto, USA.



All finalists attended the Innovation Summit held December 6-7, 2016 hosted by Novo Nordisk in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Summit was designed to provide an opportunity for visibility and recognition in this highly competitive arena as well as professional discussion and inspiration for developing ideas further.



"With the global interest in and success of this first Award and event, we are excited about the future for the Innovation Award to grow and for Lyfebulb and Novo Nordisk to expand and strengthen our relationship," said Dr. Karin Hehenberger, CEO and Founder of Lyfebulb. "Clearly, this effort demonstrates that patient entrepreneurs play a key role in helping people living with chronic disease. At Lyfebulb, we will continue to uncover and give voice to patient entrepreneurs who must be a part of the solution to chronic disease."



Senior Vice President for Novo Nordisk Device R&D Kenneth Strømdahl added, "While patient centered companies such as Novo Nordisk will continue to play an important role in bringing innovative solutions for people living with diabetes, this competition proves that passionate patient entrepreneurs are making a real difference to advance the management and care of a chronic condition such as diabetes."



More information on the Innovation Award, the winner, the sponsors and Summit, as well as each of the finalists and selection process, can be found on the Lyfebulb Website.



About Brianna Wolin Brianna Wolin is a passionate entrepreneur, biomedical engineer and food blogger. Find Your Ditto, FYD, which began as a student project during her time at the University of Michigan, has earned Brianna several awards at the University as well as recognition by SPARK Ann Arbor, including a fully-funded entrepreneurial bootcamp experience and a commitment to continued guidance. Brianna has lived with Type 1 Diabetes and Celiac Disease the majority of her life. Her food blog, A Different Survival Guide, grew out of her need to cook all of her own low carb, gluten free meals unavailable in campus dining halls. Brianna is the Chief Executive Officer of Find Your Ditto, responsible for engagement with universities and healthcare systems, marketing, legal matters, and company finances.



About Lyfebulb Lyfebulb is an organization focused on bringing innovative products and solutions focused on chronic disease to market. Lyfebulb serves as a bridge between patients and industry, and its mission is to improve the quality of life of those living with chronic disease NOW. See www.lyfebulb.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Karin Hehenberger LinkedIn, and Lyfebulb LinkedIn.



About Novo Nordisk Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious chronic conditions: hemophilia, growth disorders and obesity. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,300 people in 75 countries and markets its products in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.



