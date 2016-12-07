Research and Markets - India Air Conditioners Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2021 - Voltas, LG, Daikin, Samsung, Blue Star and Hitachi Lead the $6 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Air Conditioners Market By Product Type, By End Use Sector, By Tonnage Capacity, By Top City, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.
The air conditioners market in India is anticipated to cross US$ 6 Billion by the end of 2021.
Light commercial air conditioners segment dominated the country's air conditioners market in 2015, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well, owing to their various advantages such as energy efficiency, lower running cost, easy availability and integration of latest technologies.
With a population of over a billion, India is one of the major developing countries with huge middle class population base and rising per capita income. In comparison to other major developing countries, the market penetration of air conditioners is very low in India, which offers a huge opportunity for leading air conditioner players. With the production facilities of almost all major global players in India, the country is also emerging as a major production hub for the SAARC region.
In the recent years, the outlook of consumers towards air conditioners has changed radically on account of growing middle class population coupled with increasing purchasing power. The country experiences hot and humid summers for 4-6 months, on account of which majority of air conditioner sales take place during that period. Introduction of new technologies resulting in reduction of prices, increasing number of household units are some of the major factors anticipated to boost the sales of air conditioners in India in the next five years.
Southern states in India generates the highest revenue from air conditioners in the country, followed by northern states.
Few of the leading players operating in India air conditioners market includes Voltas, LG, Daikin, Samsung, Blue Star and Hitachi, among others.
Market Trends & Developments
- Increasing Manufacturing Units
- Inverter Technology based Air Conditioners
- Increasing Air Conditioner Prices
- Reducing GHGs emissions
- Increasing Demand from Smaller Cities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Air Conditioners Market Overview
5. India Air Conditioners Market Outlook
6. India Light Commercial Air Conditioners Market Outlook
7. India Chillers Market Outlook
8. India VRF Market Outlook
9. India Ductable Splits Market Outlook
10. India Other Air Conditioners Market Outlook
11. India HVAC Equipment & Control Systems Market Overview
12. India Refrigerant Market Overview
13. Supply Chain Analysis
14. Import-Export Analysis
15. Market Dynamics
16. Market Trends & Developments
17. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
18. India Economic Profile
19. Competitive Landscape
20. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Blue Star Ltd.
- Carrier Midea India Pvt. Ltd.
- Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.
- Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited
- LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd
- Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.
- Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.
- Voltas Limited
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gq4lqt/india_air
