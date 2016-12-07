Research and Markets - India Air Conditioners Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2021 - Voltas, LG, Daikin, Samsung, Blue Star and Hitachi Lead the $6 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The air conditioners market in India is anticipated to cross US$ 6 Billion by the end of 2021.

Light commercial air conditioners segment dominated the country's air conditioners market in 2015, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well, owing to their various advantages such as energy efficiency, lower running cost, easy availability and integration of latest technologies.

With a population of over a billion, India is one of the major developing countries with huge middle class population base and rising per capita income. In comparison to other major developing countries, the market penetration of air conditioners is very low in India, which offers a huge opportunity for leading air conditioner players. With the production facilities of almost all major global players in India, the country is also emerging as a major production hub for the SAARC region.

In the recent years, the outlook of consumers towards air conditioners has changed radically on account of growing middle class population coupled with increasing purchasing power. The country experiences hot and humid summers for 4-6 months, on account of which majority of air conditioner sales take place during that period. Introduction of new technologies resulting in reduction of prices, increasing number of household units are some of the major factors anticipated to boost the sales of air conditioners in India in the next five years.

Southern states in India generates the highest revenue from air conditioners in the country, followed by northern states.

Few of the leading players operating in India air conditioners market includes Voltas, LG, Daikin, Samsung, Blue Star and Hitachi, among others.

Market Trends & Developments

Increasing Manufacturing Units

Inverter Technology based Air Conditioners

Increasing Air Conditioner Prices

Reducing GHGs emissions

Increasing Demand from Smaller Cities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Air Conditioners Market Overview

5. India Air Conditioners Market Outlook

6. India Light Commercial Air Conditioners Market Outlook

7. India Chillers Market Outlook

8. India VRF Market Outlook

9. India Ductable Splits Market Outlook

10. India Other Air Conditioners Market Outlook

11. India HVAC Equipment & Control Systems Market Overview

12. India Refrigerant Market Overview

13. Supply Chain Analysis

14. Import-Export Analysis

15. Market Dynamics

16. Market Trends & Developments

17. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

18. India Economic Profile

19. Competitive Landscape

20. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Blue Star Ltd.

Carrier Midea India Pvt. Ltd.

Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd

Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Voltas Limited

