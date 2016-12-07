Research and Markets - $1.76 Billion Glass Bonding Adhesives Market 2016-2021: Leading Companies Include H.B. Fuller Company, Ashland, Dymax, 3M Company& The Dow Chemical Company

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Glass Bonding Adhesives Market by Type (UV Curable Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, UV Curable Epoxy, Polyurethane), End-Use Industry (Furniture, Electronics, Medical, Transportation, Industrial Assembly), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global glass bonding adhesives market is projected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The glass bonding adhesives market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years, and this growth is projected to persist in the coming years. Glass bonding adhesives, due to their characteristic properties such as low temperature resistance, high bond strength, excellent adhesion property, and low thermal expansion, are used in a wide range of end-use industries such as furniture, medical, electronics, industrial assembly, transportation, and others.

Different types of glass bonding adhesives are also included in the report. The main types are UV curable cyanoacrylate, silicone, UV curable epoxy, polyurethane, and others. UV curable cyanoacrylate accounted for the largest-market share, as these are suitable in a number of applications. While silicone is the fastest-growing type in the glass bonding adhesives market due to the increasing acceptance in various end-use industries such as electronics and medical, it is the second largest type in the glass bonding adhesives market.

Glass bonding adhesives are used in various end-use industries such as furniture, medical, electronics, industrial assembly, transportation, and others. These are the main end-use industries considered in the report. In 2015, the furniture end-use industry accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value as well as volume, followed by electronics, transportation, medical, industrial assembly, and others. The market for the medical industry is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021, among all the end-use industries considered.

H.B. Fuller Company (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Dymax Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), are the leading companies, with an excellent foothold in the U.S.

These companies are expected to account for a significant market share in the near future. Entering into the related industries and targeting new markets will enable the glass bonding adhesives manufacturers to overcome the effects of a volatile economy, leading to diversified business portfolios and increase in revenues.

Other major manufacturers of glass bonding adhesives are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Permabond Engineering Adhesives (U.K.), Bohle Group (Germany), KIWO (Germany), ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Sika A.G. (Switzerland).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Glass Bonding Adhesives Market, By Type

8 Glass Bonding Adhesives Market, By End-Use Industry

9 Glass Bonding Adhesives Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Other Company List

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/66zr2b/glass_bonding

