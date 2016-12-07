Research and Markets - Global Knee Pad Market Growth of 4% CAGR - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Key Vendors are Honeywell, Ergodyne & Nike

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Knee Pad Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global knee pad market to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% during the period 2016-2020.

Vendors are now focusing on developing self-adjusting knee pads, which do not dislocate with change in activities, nor do they require frequent manual adjustments. In addition, the efficacy of these knee pads is not affected by factors such as sweat or movement.

According to the report, rise in demand for neoprene knee pads to drive growth in the global knee pad market. Neoprene is a synthetic rubber composed of polymerized chloroprene, which possesses good chemical stability and sustains flexibility over a wide temperature range. In addition, neoprene is a breathable material that also enables easy evaporation of sweat, making it comfortable. In terms of physical composition, neoprene offers strength and durability.

Further, the report states that industrial end-users such as construction workers, carpenters, welders, flooring workers, and railroad workers require knee pads for long periods of kneeling activities. However, usage of knee pads for different tasks can change their positioning, leading to inefficiency of the worker as it would require continuous adjustments. Moreover, the clips and straps provided with the knee pads become loose after long use, which can also affect the positioning and therefore the effectiveness of knee pads.

Key vendors:

Honeywell

Ergodyne

Nike

McDavid

