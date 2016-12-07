

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has fined Crédit Agricole (CS), HSBC and JPMorgan Chase, a total of 485 million euros for participating in a cartel in euro interest rate derivatives.



The Commission noted that the banks colluded on euro interest rate derivative pricing elements, and exchanged sensitive information, in breach of EU antitrust rules.



JPMorgan was fined 337.20 million euros, HSBC got a 33.61 million euros penalty and Credit Agricole must pay 114.65 million euros.



Crédit Agricole, HSBC and JPMorgan Chase chose not to settle this cartel case with the Commission, unlike Barclays, Deutsche Bank, RBS and Société Générale, with whom the Commission reached a settlement concerning the same cartel in December 2013. Since then, the investigation has continued under the Commission's standard cartel procedure. Today's decision marks the end of a cartel investigation that was the first of several in the financial services sector.



Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said, 'A sound and competitive financial sector is essential for investment and growth. Banks have to respect EU competition rules just like any other company operating in the Single Market.'



The Commission's investigation found that there was a cartel in place between September 2005 and May 2008, involving a total of seven banks - Barclays, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank, RBS and Société Générale - over varying time periods. It covered the whole European Economic Area (EEA).



The participating traders of the banks were in regular contact through corporate chat-rooms or instant messaging services. The traders' aim was to distort the normal course of pricing components for euro interest rate derivatives. They did this by telling each other their desired or intended EURIBOR submissions and by exchanging sensitive information on their trading positions or on their trading or pricing strategies.



This means that the seven banks colluded instead of competing with each other on the euro derivatives market. This market is very important not only to banks but also to many companies in the Single Market, which use euro interest rate derivatives to hedge their financing risk.



