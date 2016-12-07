sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 07.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,881 Euro		+0,166
+2,15 %
WKN: 923893 ISIN: GB0005405286 Ticker-Symbol: HBC1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,87
7,891
16:19
7,865
7,886
16:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA11,295+1,46 %
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC7,881+2,15 %
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO77,59-0,31 %