MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Representatives from Insite Software, a leading provider of business-to-business (B2B) commerce and data-driven solutions for manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors, announced it has attained additional certification and that the newest version of its e-commerce platform, InsiteCommerce, is now built on Microsoft Azure. InsiteCommerce has been a Gold Partner of Microsoft for the last ten years, providing commerce solutions for B2B companies. Azure allows Insite partners and customers to develop and deploy global commerce sites with less cost and infrastructure than hosting themselves.

The InsiteCommerce customer base includes manufacturing and distribution companies ranging from mid-market to large enterprise organizations. Companies like Valin, ABC Supply and Brady Corporation are already incorporating the joint benefits of hosting Insite portals on the Azure cloud platform. Insite Software is also making this solution available to its global channel of implementation partners including Avanade, Perficient, ICF and Xcentium. Hosting on Azure is a strong competency among these channel partners.

Steve Shaffer, President of Insite Software, commented, "This expanded relationship with Microsoft Azure will now enable developers, marketers and technology leaders to offer enterprise-class ecommerce and mobile solutions without the overhead and significant hosting costs of the past." Steve went on to explain, "Azure is a more scalable toolset which provides our customers the same global hosting infrastructure used by the largest brands in the world."

Andrea Carl, director, Commercial Communications, Microsoft Corp. said, "Insite Software and its customers benefit from the global scale and high availability of Microsoft Azure. We're pleased that Insite Software chose Azure as the foundation for its e-commerce platform."

About Insite Software

Insite Software's connected commerce platform brings together commerce, physical sales channels and content/data to drive better B2B buyer and B2C user experiences, and higher sales. Leading global manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors rely on Insite to better engage digitally with buyers and sellers via B2B websites such as customer/buyer portals, sales portals, partner portals and dealer portals. The Insite technology fully integrates with leading ERP, CRM and web content management systems, and can be flexibly deployed either on premises or in public/private clouds. Learn more about Insite Software at www.insitesoft.com.

