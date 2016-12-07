Regulatory News:
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (ticker PSH:NA) released today its third quarter letter to shareholders. The letter may be found on the PSH website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/letters-to-shareholders/.
About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSH:NA) is an investment holding company structured as a closed end fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161207006277/en/
Contacts:
MEDIA:
Maitland
James Devas, +44 20 7379 5151
Media-pershingsquareholdings@maitland.co.uk