Research and Markets - Global Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market Growth at 10% CAGR by 2020 With Agility, Americold & DHL Dominating

The report forecasts the global chemical warehousing and storage market to grow at a CAGR of 10.80% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global chemical warehousing and storage market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the chemical warehousing and storage service providers has been considered to calculate market size.

One of latest trends in the market is increased chemical usage in end-user industries. Chemicals are widely used in many industries. As the demand for the final products of these industries is increasing, the demand for chemicals and thus the demand for chemical warehousing and storage is also increasing. Growth in the specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical segments are driving the market. There is high demand for chemicals used in pesticides and pharmaceuticals from India.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increasing demand for specialty chemicals. The demand for specialty chemicals is increasing because these chemicals have various applications in the food, cosmetics, agricultural, and textiles industries. Some examples of specialty chemicals are adhesives, cosmetic additives, food additives, agrochemicals, polymers, and construction chemicals. The global consumption of specialty chemicals has grown over the past 10 years. The revenue from specialty chemicals accounted for 37% of total global sales in 2015.

Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is safe storage of chemicals. The chemicals that are usually not considered harmful also tend to become hazardous in nature under certain conditions. The harmful effects of chemicals range from simple skin rashes to death. Therefore, one of the major challenges faced by the vendors in the chemical warehousing and storage market is the safe storage of these chemicals.

