ISSAQUAH, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COST) today announced its operating results for the first quarter (twelve weeks) of fiscal 2017, ended November 20, 2016.

Net sales for the first quarter were $27.47 billion, an increase of three percent, from $26.63 billion during the first quarter last year.

Comparable sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 were as follows:

U.S. 1% Canada 4% Other International 0% Total Company 1% ================

Comparable sales for the quarter excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:

U.S. 1% Canada 5% Other International 3% Total Company 2% ================

Net income for the quarter was $545 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared to $480 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, last year. This year's first quarter benefited from a non-recurring $51 million ($.07 per diluted share after tax) legal settlement.

Costco currently operates 723 warehouses, including 506 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 94 in Canada, 36 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 25 in Japan, 12 in Korea, 12 in Taiwan, eight in Australia and two in Spain. Costco also operates electronic commerce web sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea and Taiwan.

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) November 20, November 22, 2016 2015 ------------- ------------- REVENUE Net sales $ 27,469 $ 26,627 Membership fees 630 593 ------------- ------------- Total revenue 28,099 27,220 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 24,288 23,621 Selling, general and administrative 2,940 2,806 Preopening expenses 22 26 ------------- ------------- Operating income 849 767 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (29) (33) Interest income and other, net 26 28 ------------- ------------- INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 846 762 Provision for income taxes 291 275 ------------- ------------- Net income including noncontrolling interests 555 487 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10) (7) ------------- ------------- NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 545 $ 480 ============= ============= NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO: Basic $ 1.24 $ 1.10 ============= ============= Diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.09 ============= ============= Shares used in calculation: (000's) Basic 438,007 438,342 Diluted 440,525 441,386 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.40 COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited)

Subject to Reclassifications

November 20, 2016 August 28, 2015 2016 -------------- -------------- ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,805 $ 3,379 Short-term investments 1,311 1,350 Receivables, net 1,498 1,252 Merchandise inventories 10,721 8,969 Other current assets 235 268 ------------- ------------- Total current assets 18,570 15,218 ------------- ------------- PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT Land 5,389 5,395 Buildings and improvements 14,060 13,994 Equipment and fixtures 6,173 6,077 Construction in progress 816 701 ------------- ------------- 26,438 26,167 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (9,282) (9,124) ------------- ------------- Net property and equipment 17,156 17,043 ------------- ------------- OTHER ASSETS 806 902 ------------- ------------- TOTAL ASSETS $ 36,532 $ 33,163 ============= ============= LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 11,003 $ 7,612 Current portion long-term debt 1,159 1,100 Accrued salaries and benefits 2,534 2,629 Accrued member rewards 862 869 Deferred membership fees 1,414 1,362 Other current liabilities 2,189 2,003 ------------- ------------- Total current liabilities 19,161 15,575 LONG-TERM DEBT, excluding current portion 3,933 4,061 OTHER LIABILITIES 1,207 1,195 ------------- ------------- Total liabilities 24,301 20,831 ------------- ------------- COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Preferred stock $.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding 0 0 Common stock $.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 439,343,000 and 437,524,000 shares issued and outstanding 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 5,528 5,490 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,439) (1,099) Retained earnings 7,882 7,686 ------------- ------------- Total Costco stockholders' equity 11,973 12,079 Noncontrolling interests 258 253 ------------- ------------- Total equity 12,231 12,332 ------------- ------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 36,532 $ 33,163 ============= =============

