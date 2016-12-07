DETROIT and SHANGHAI, China, 2016-12-07 23:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covisint Corporation (Nasdaq:COVS) today announced that it has signed agreements with Chinese automotive OEMs, SAIC General Motors (SGM) and NextEV to launch supplier engagement platforms for each of their global enterprises.



The Covisint platform provides the foundation for SAIC General Motors (SGM) and NextEV to provide easy access to critical applications and content to their ecosystem of suppliers, regardless of size or location, and enable both SAIC General Motors and NextEV to realize the following benefits:



-- Extend their enterprise to manage external supplier users with single sign-on to critical resources based on user types. -- Delegated administration both for security and access, as well as for content management and collaboration resources. -- Manage, automate and govern the complex network of people, systems, and things that need access to resources. -- Authenticated and unauthenticated content that can be personalized and presented to users based upon attributes such as location, division and role. -- Anytime, anywhere support with industry-leading service level agreements and availability.



"Innovative, high-growth companies like SGM and NextEV recognize the need for a single, global platform to meet their next generation supply chain needs," said Steve Asam, CTO, Covisint. "We are proud to expand our global platform to enable the first and only Automotive Exchange to be hosted in China."



Established in June 1997, SAIC General Motors (SGM) is a joint venture between SAICMOTOR and General Motors, and is the largest automotive OEM in China. Today, SGM is a multi-brand company with more than twenty product lines, including the world-renowned Buick, Chevrolet, and Cadillac brands, covering the luxury, compact, sedan, MPV, and SUV segments, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles. They expect over 5,000 suppliers to be connected to the platform in the near future.



Covisint was recognized as supplier of the year by SAIC GM in 2016 and was the sole IT supplier to receive this award.



NextEV is the newest Chinese electric vehicle OEM headquartered in San Jose and has over 2,000 employees across 12 countries. NextEV released the NIO brand, as well as model EP9 as the first ultra-pure electric vehicle in China on November 21, 2016.



"Covisint is the leader in providing automotive supply chain solutions in China, as our global network continues to grow," said Yan Zhang, General Manager of Asia Pacific Operations for Covisint. "This continued growth in China validates the value our platform delivers."



SAIC General Motors and NextEV join the world's largest automotive supplier network, which has over 97,000 suppliers globally connected to 7 global OEMs. Over 600,000 supplier users access more than 700 applications and services across these OEMs. The community is multi-lingual available in over 10 languages and with 24x7x365 help desk support in 6 global locations.



About Covisint Corporation Covisint is the leading Cloud Platform for building Identity and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Our Cloud Platform technology facilitates the rapid development of identification, authorization and connection of complex networks of people, processes, systems and things.



The Covisint Cloud Platform supports customers in their endeavors to securely identify, authenticate and connect users, devices, applications and information. It supports 2,000 organizations who connect more than 212,000 business partners and customers that support $4 billion in ecommerce transactions annually. Learn more at www.covisint.com.



