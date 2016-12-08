SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share to be paid on January 25, 2017 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 6, 2017.

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share was paid on October 26, 2016. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

