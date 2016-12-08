Parkopedia Selected to Provide Audi China with a Premium In-Car Parking Service

SHANGHAI, China, December 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Founded in 2007, Parkopedia now provides detailed information on 50 million parking spaces in 6000 cities in 75 countries; including real-time parking space availability information in over 1000 cities in 30 countries;

Parkopedia's premium parking services now cover all the Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities in China , including Hong Kong and Macao ;

Audi switches to Parkopedia's service after comprehensive testing across major cities inChina.

Telematics@China, Shanghai, China, - December 8th 2016

Parkopedia, the world's largest parking service provider, announced today that it has been selected to be the new provider of Audi China's premium in-car 'Parking Info' Audi connect service.

The Parkopedia premium parking service will be provided in partnership with Amap, China's leading provider of map data and connected vehicle services. It will include space availability information; which will allow drivers to go directly to an open spot as opposed to circling the block searching for an opening.

"Audi is a leader in innovation and quality. It is an honour to be selected as the provider of a key component of Audi's market leading connected services across all model lines in China," commented James Wang, Parkopedia's Managing Director China.

Commenting on the announcement, Parkopedia's COO Hans Puvogel said "At Parkopedia, we understand the value of the connected car and this exciting new partnership builds on our efforts to bring drivers parking information and services during every step of their journey."

The announcement was made during Telematics @ China; the leading international conference dedicated to vehicle OEM technology and innovation in China.

Notes to Editors:

Parkopedia is the world's leading parking service provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Apple, BMW, Coyote, Ford, Garmin, GM, Jaguar, Land Rover, Peugeot, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volvo and many others.

Parkopedia provides detailed static information on 50 million parking spaces in 6000 cities in 75 countries; including real-time parking space availability information in over 1000 cities in 30 countries.

The service allows drivers to find the closest parking to their destination, tells them how much it will cost and whether the space is available. Parkopedia also allows drivers to pay for parking online, through a mobile app and in-car.



Further Enquiries:

James Wang

Managing Director China

T: +86-18621832223

E: james@parkopedia.com



Christina Onesirosan Martinez MBA MCIM

Marketing Director

Parkopedia

T: +44-(0)7980-058760

E: christina@parkopedia.com

W: http://www.parkopedia.com

