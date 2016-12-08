Research and Markets - Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Growth at 12% CAGR - Key Vendors are Dentsply Sirona, Danaher & Planmeca OY

DUBLIN, Dec 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global dental cone-beam computed tomography market to grow at a CAGR of 12.27% during the period 2016-2020.

CBCT is a 3D medical imaging technique comprising an X-ray, which can be used for complex dental treatments. It helps dentists to evaluate diseases (endodontic and periodontics) in the jaw or teeth, to understand the bone structure of the maxillofacial region for surgery, and to evaluate soft tissues around the jaws for dental implants.

The private practice model is attracting many venture capitalists in the market. Foreign companies are investing more on private dental clinics and laboratories. Through funding and stake acquisition, the venture capitalists help the dental care clinics to grow in the market by installing advanced dental imaging techniques such as CBCT, which can cater to the need for all dental services.

According to the report, to increase professional competency, many dental speciality hospitals and laboratories offer CBCT imaging techniques. As there are many dental speciality hospitals and laboratories in the Americas and Europe, the adoption of CBCT is growing in these regions.

Further, the report states that many small dental clinics and laboratories are reluctant to opt for CBCT owing to the high cost of the equipment. The average cost of CBCT equipment is around $100,000, which can go up to $250,000 based on the advanced upgrades and imaging software available in the equipment. There is no standard cost for CBCT dental imaging diagnosis and varies in different clinics.

Key vendors:

Carestream Health

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

Planmeca OY

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Studies related to dental CBCT

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Key vendor analysis

Part 17: Appendix

