Why is Digitization the Next Big Opportunity for Your Supply Chain

IMD Business School Launches New Digital Supply Chain Management Program

Robots and drones, click and collect, automated warehouses, radio frequency identification inventory, and many other digital technologies are rapidly transforming the supply chain.

The best companies are learning how to use much of this new technology to get more value from their supply chains and improve their profits.



To help executives step up to this challenge, IMD is launching the newly revamped Digital Supply Chain Management (DSCM) program, building on its rich experience in educating professionals on global supply chain leadership.



"20 years ago people got overly excited about automation in manufacturing and business, but this time around, it's really happening," says Ralf Seifert, Director of the newly revamped program.



The 1 week program's content has been completely refreshed to reflect the fast-paced disruption that today's companies face in their supply chains. Program faculty, including Ralf Seifert and Carlos Cordon deliver concrete real time examples of how companies are transforming the way goods go from warehouse to doorstep based on real world cases and research undertaken by IMD's Value Chain 2020 think tank.



Digital Supply Chain Management has a strong focus on how to lead organizations through change.



The program combines intense learning and interaction with industry peers and IMD faculty members. Participants apply the program takeaways to their own companies and get exposure to best practices from some of the most ground-breaking companies that are transforming the supply chain such as Amazon, Adidas, Zalando and more.



IMD is a top-ranked business school recognized as the expert in developing global leaders through high-impact executive education.