In accordance with the documents received, Nasdaq Riga started the procedure for listing AS "Citadele banka" bonds on Baltic Bond list.



ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000802221 10 000 40 000 000 EUR 06.12.2026



The resolutions made during the listing procedure will be published separately.



Attached: AS "Citadele banka" Base Prospectus, Base Prospectus supplement and Final Terms.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.



