TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it has issued an additional 1,500,000 units ("Units) at a price of $0.10 per Unit to raise additional gross proceeds of $150,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 until December 8, 2019.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the second tranche of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on April 9, 2017.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 250,000 Units pursuant to the second tranche of the Offering. Proceeds of the Offering will be used for general and administrative expenses and the purchase of investments.

