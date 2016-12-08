VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") (TSX: LUC)(BOTSWANA: LUC)(NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: LUC) is pleased to announce that following the close of the fourth Regular Tender of 2016, the Company exceeded $1.0 billion in accumulated sales since the start of production in June 2012.

Quarterly Revenue Highlights

The Q4 2016 revenue, inclusive of the second Exceptional Stone Tender held in November, is $66.1 million at an average of $743 per carat.

Year End Revenue Highlights

Total revenue for the year end, inclusive of the Constellation Diamond sale, is estimated to be $295 million at an average of $823 per carat. Revenue excluding the sale of the Constellation Diamond is estimated at $232 million at an average of $649 per carat.

The Company sold 14 exceptional stone at over $2 million per stone (including 4 stone at over $10 million per stone). Additionally, the Company sold 20 exceptional stones between $1 - $2 million per stone.

The Karowe Mine, to date, has yielded 1.8 million carats generating revenue of $1.02 billion at an average price of $566 per carat.

Safety Highlights

Lucara is also pleased to announce that during the month of November its Karowe mine surpassed the 5,000,000 Lost Time Injury Free hour mark.

William Lamb, President and Chief Executive Officer commented "Achieving sales of $1 billion is a significant milestone for the Company and is a recognition of our strong client base and the quality of diamonds recovered from the Karowe mine. Such a milestone could only have been achieved with the dedication of our employees, who have demonstrated a great commitment to working safely on site as exemplified by the Karowe mine surpassing 5,000,000 Lost Time Injury Free hours. We are pleased that our final sale of the year has shown strong demand for our larger higher quality diamonds and also a sustainable demand for the smaller size diamonds. We look forward to continued success in 2017 with the advancement of our exploration and deep drilling programs and the completion of our capital programs to enhance diamond recovery from the high value south lobe."

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb, President and CEO

About Lucara

Lucara is a well positioned diamond producer. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company's main producing asset is the 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company also conducts exploration activities and holds two precious stone prospecting licenses close to its Karowe mine.

