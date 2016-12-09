Smiths Detection today announced the official opening of its new UK centre of excellence for trace detection, located in Hemel Hempstead. The new facility, which is located approximately 11 miles from its previous location in Watford, provides improved and more efficient customer operations; new amenities for employees; and the opportunity for future growth and development.

This modern "fit for purpose" facility, which covers a total of 67,000 square feet, provides excellent capabilities for engineering, research and manufacturing. It has been specifically designed to ensure that maximum operational efficiencies are achieved across every area of its operation, supporting the long term business growth for Smiths Detection.

Delivering state of the art security solutions to key markets including aviation, military and emergency responders, the products manufactured previously at Watford and now at the Hemel Hempstead site are truly impressive. To date more than 25,000 explosive detectors and over 220,000 chemical detectors have been manufactured at Smiths Detection's facilities and delivered to customers across the globe.

"The relocation of our operations to our new state of the art facility here in Hemel Hempstead was a necessary step to ensure that we remain competitive on a global scale," commented Richard Ingram, President of Smiths Detection. "We had quite simply outgrown our previous facility in Watford and needed a site that would allow us to respond quickly and adapt to our customers' growing demands. Close to 300 employees have moved to Hemel Hempstead and I would like to thank the hard-working project team which made this possible."

The Rt Hon Mr Mike Penning, MP for Hemel Hempstead, officially opened the facility as guest of honour. He commented "I'm delighted to be able to welcome Smiths Detection to the area. Hemel Hempstead is a growing town and, with access to skilled people and good infrastructure, more and more technology companies like Smiths Detection are moving into this area and driving demand for even more skilled employees".

About Smiths Detection:

Smiths Detection is one of five operating divisions of Smiths Group, a global technology company listed on the London Stock Exchange. Employing over 22,000 people in more than 50 countries, Smiths Group applies leading-edge technology to design, manufacture and deliver innovative solutions that meet our customers' needs.

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for the military, air transportation, homeland security and emergency response sectors. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to provide unrivalled levels of expertise to detect and identify constantly changing chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, as well as weapons, contraband and narcotics. Our goal is simple to provide the security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161208005974/en/

Contacts:

Smiths Detection

Karen Kulinski, Director Marketing and Communications (EMEA)

+49 (0)611 9412 422

karen.kulinski@smithsdetection.com