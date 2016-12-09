Dassault Systèmes Acquires Next Limit Dynamics, Developer of XFlow Technology

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, today announced the signing of a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire Next Limit Dynamics, a leader in highly dynamic fluid flow simulation used in aerospace and defense, transportation and mobility, high-tech, energy and other industries. Next Limit Dynamics' 2015 revenue was approximately 1.6 million euros.

With the acquisition of the Madrid-based Next Limit Dynamics, Dassault Systèmes enhances its industry solution experiences for multiphysics simulation on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and strengthens its foothold in the strategic computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market. Next Limit Dynamics' software solutions are used by simulation analysts for accurate and robust simulation of highly dynamic fluid flow in order to solve challenging CFD problems faster than traditional methods. Customers include Airbus, AISIN AW, Caterpillar, Doosan, Ford, Google X, Honda, Mitsubishi, NASA, Safran Helicopter Engines and Toyota.

"Simulation enables innovators to push the evolution of engineered materials, additive manufacturing, the internet of experiences and other factors that contribute to harmonizing product, nature and life," said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman CEO, Dassault Systèmes. "Next Limit Dynamics is a young, dynamic company whose highly experienced research and development team and forward-looking CFD method, integrated in a multiphysics, multiscale 3DEXPERIENCE platform, are transformational to the innovation process."

Realistic simulation from early concept to late-stage validation is a mandatory discipline for the successful creation of sustainable consumer experiences. Next Limit Dynamics' technology is used to predict and enhance the performance of complex designs when exposed to fluid flow such as aerodynamic flow past an automobile, aerodynamic noise from aircraft landing gear, and lubrication of complex drive trains. This methodology can help improve an automobile's fuel economy and lower its emissions, reduce the environmental noise of aircraft, and increase the efficiency of wind turbines for power generation.

"For nearly a decade, we've developed our Lattice Boltzmann simulation technology, XFlow, to extend the applicability of CFD across multiple industries for challenging applications," said David Holman, General Manager, Next Limit Dynamics. "Today's products are becoming more sophisticated, making engineering problems increasingly complex. Our disruptive method avoids the highly time-consuming preparation tasks typically required by traditional CFD approaches. This frees engineers to focus more attention on design evaluation and optimization. As an integrated part of Dassault Systèmes, our technology can better address this complexity and support the work of engineers who are using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform."

This transaction was completed on December 7, 2016.

