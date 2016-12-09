AnyClip Ranked the 14th Fast-growing Company on Deloitte 2016 Technology Fast 500 EMEA List

TEL AVIV, Israel and PARIS, December 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Personalized video ad platform also secures second-place position on Deloitte Israel Technology Fast 50' list

AnyClip, the world's first personalized, content-driven video advertising platform, has been ranked 14th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500' EMEA list, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The honor is based on AnyClip's 5,141 percent revenue growth during the past four years.

"As video advertising continues its path to dominance, we are confident in our ability to understand and personalize video content," said AnyClip's president and chief executive officer Gil Becker. "Bringing stakeholders experiences that are compelling, relevant and impactful will keep our company on this incredible trajectory."

"Innovation is more than technological advancement; it's also a state of mind," said Paul Sallomi, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and global technology, media and telecommunications industry leader. "The winners of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 program in EMEA recognize that this new type of thinking is essential for business success. We look forward to your continued leadership in introducing new tools that can enhance the personal lives of consumers and drive growth for companies worldwide."

AnyClip's placement on the Technology Fast 500 EMEA list follows the company's second-place position on the Deloitte Israel Technology Fast 50' list. In addition to the revenue growth rate recognized by Deloitte, AnyClip has significantly expanded its business globally over the past 4 years, bringing more relevant and engaging video ads to over 100 million unique users while driving billions of impressions for brands and agencies. To support this rapid growth, AnyClip also extended its corporate footprint in 2016, establishing offices in New York and London.

AnyClip is the world's first personalized, content-driven video advertising platform. AnyClip identifies consumers and their preferences on the most relevant digital media and delivers them personalized, content-driven video ad experiences. This increased personalization creates deeper connections with audiences, increases ROI for brands and agencies, and opens new monetization opportunities for content owners and publishers. Founded in 2008, AnyClip is based in Tel Aviv with offices in New York and London, and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Roman Abramovich, GTI Capital, and Limelight Networks. For more information, visit http://www.anyclip.com | @anyclip

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500' EMEA program is an objective industry ranking focused on the technology ecosystem. It recognizes technology companies that have achieved the fastest rates of revenue growth in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) during the past four years. The program is supported by the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 initiatives, which rank high-growth technology companies by location or specifically defined geographic area, and are run by the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited's Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) global industry group. More information on the program and prior year winners is available at http://www.deloitte.com/fast500emea.

Now in its sixteenth year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA program in 2016 included over 20 countries, including Belgium, France, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey and the UK. This year's winners were selected based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In 2016, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212 percent to 28,126 percent from 2012 to 2015, with median growth of 967 percent.

