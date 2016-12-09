MONDI PLC - Directorate Change

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together "Mondi Group" or "Mondi") notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

9 December 2016

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

The Mondi Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Tanya D Fratto as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 January 2017.

The joint chairmen, David Williams and Fred Phaswana, commented:

"The Mondi Group Boards are delighted that Tanya will be joining us. She brings wide experience in product innovation, sales and marketing and engineering in a range of sectors. Tanya's extensive knowledge of operating in the US will also benefit Mondi as we continue to grow our interests in line with our strategy."

Tanya, a US national, is a qualified electrical engineer with a BSc in Electrical Engineering. She was CEO of Diamond Innovations Inc., a world-leading manufacturer of super-abrasive products, until 2010. Before that she enjoyed a successful 20-year career with General Electric. She held a number of senior positions in product management, operations, Six Sigma and supply chain management. Tanya now has a portfolio of directorships being a non-executive director of Smiths Group plc, Ashtead Group plc and Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

With effect from 1 January 2017, Tanya will be a member of the DLC nominations and remuneration committees.

There are no other details that require to be disclosed in respect of the appointment of Tanya D Fratto pursuant to Rule 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.

Contact details:

Mondi Group

Lora Rossler Tel: +27 83 627 0292 or +27 31 451 2111

Group Head of Communications

We are Mondi: In touch every day

At Mondi, our products protect and preserve the things that matter.

Mondi is an international packaging and paper Group, employing around 25,000 people across more than 30 countries. Our key operations are located in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. We offer over 100 packaging and paper products, customised into more than 100,000 different solutions for customers, end consumers and industrial end uses - touching the lives of millions of people every day. In 2015, Mondi had revenues of €6.8 billion and a return on capital employed of 20.5%.

The Mondi Group is fully integrated across the packaging and paper value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and compound plastics, to developing effective and innovative industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Our innovative technologies and products can be found in a variety of applications including hygiene components, stand-up pouches, super-strong cement bags, clever retail boxes and office paper. Our key customers are in industries such as automotive; building and construction; chemicals; food and beverage; home and personal care; medical and pharmaceutical; packaging and paper converting; pet care; and office and professional printing.

Mondi has a dual listed company structure, with a primary listing on the JSE Limited for Mondi Limited under the ticker code MND and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange for Mondi plc, under the ticker code MNDI.

For us, acting sustainably makes good business sense and is part of the way we work every day. We have been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the JSE's Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) Index since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd