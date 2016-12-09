Nasdaq Riga decided on December 9, 2016 to change the reason due to which the observation status is applied to AS "Grobina" (GRZ1R, ISIN code: LV0000100527).



On December 9, 2016 AS "Grobina" submitted its nine month financial report for the year 2016.



Thus, the reason due to which the observation status was applied as of December 1, 2016 in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules (hereinafter - Rules) Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5 has ceased to exist.



The observation status which was applied on April 5, 2016 and was supplemented with additional reason on May 2, 2016 is still in force.



The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.