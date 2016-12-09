Research and Markets - Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket to Grow 5% by 2020 with Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies & Panasonic Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global automotive battery aftermarket to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% during the period 2016-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive battery aftermarket for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales figures of the different vehicles segment such as passenger cars, LCVs, and M&HCVs.

There is a growing demand for AGM batteries over the conventional lead acid batteries. AGM batteries are perfect for vehicles heavily equipped with electrical accessories such as navigation system, touchscreen infotainment systems, electric parking brakes, and technologies such as start and stop. With the increasing trend of installing more and more electrical accessories in vehicles, the popularity of AGM batteries has gone up.



According to the report, the first rechargeable batteries for commercial use were lead acid batteries. Lead acid batteries continue to be widely used since they are dependable in terms of performance and price on cost-per-watt basis. However, since lead acid is heavy and is less durable, a full discharge in batteries causes strain and drains out the battery to a small amount of capacity.



Further, the report states that the charge and discharge process in lead acid batteries is a slow process, and due to numerous charge and discharge cycles, the chemical compounds inside the battery get degraded over time. Due to this issue, lead acid batteries inherently have low power density and their ability to retain energy throughout their lifetime deteriorates due to material damage. This shortcoming of lead acid batteries has been overcome by the introduction of supercapacitors. Supercapacitors use a different storage mechanism and do not involve any chemical reactions, unlike lithium batteries.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s5f4fr/global_automotive

