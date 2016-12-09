Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 Exchange Traded Note(s) issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC with effect from 2016-12-12. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Exchange Traded Notes.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=607824