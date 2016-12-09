Sveriges Riksbank



Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2016-12-15



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-06-01 1054 SE0003784461 3.50 % 500 +/- 250 2039-03-30 1053 SE0002829192 3.50 % 500 +/- 250



Settlement date 2016-12-19



Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on DEC 15, 2016



Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million



Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million



Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank



RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)



ON DEC 15, 2016.



For more information, please contact:



Trading desk at the Riksbank



+ 46 8 696 6970



General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se