(PDF: http://www.credit-suisse.com/media/assets/corporate/docs/about-us/media/media-release/2016/12/cs-names-tim-perry-as-global-co-head-of-oil-and-gas.pdf)

Credit Suisse today announced that Tim Perry has been appointed Global Co-Head of Oil and Gas Investment Banking within the bank's Investment Banking and Capital Markets division, effective January 2017. He will partner with Osmar Abib, who has led this group since 2011.