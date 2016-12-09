Research and Markets - Global Aluminum Plates and Sheet Coils Market 2016-2020 With Alcoa, Aleris, Hindalco Industries, Constellium & Norsk Hydro

DUBLIN, Dec 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Aluminum Plates and Sheet Coils Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global aluminum plates and sheet coils market to grow at a CAGR of 3.52% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aluminum plates and sheet coils market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of aluminum plates and sheet coils for food and beverage, building and construction, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial and general engineering, and other end users to calculate the market size by considering 2015 as the base year. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, many automotive components that were usually manufactured using ferrous materials (iron or steel) are being replaced by non-ferrous materials such as aluminum and magnesium. This is attributable to properties such as the light weight, resistance to corrosion, and high conductivity of aluminum.

Further, the report states that the government of China is also providing tax rebates for the export of semi-fabricated and value-added products, which consequently reduces their costs. Due to this, regions such as the EU, are facing intense competition from semi-finished products from the country. In addition, the importers of primary aluminum from China have to absorb the hike in prices. This hike in the price of primary aluminum is also transferred to the downstream products, including aluminum plates and sheet coils, thereby hindering the market growth.

Key vendors

Alcoa

Aleris

Hindalco Industries

Constellium

Norsk Hydro

Other prominent vendors

Tajik Aluminum (TALCO)

Hulamin

Chinalco

Guangzhou Xinghe

Kaidi Industrial

Logan Aluminum

Shandong Xintong Aluminum

China Hongqiao Group

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Aluminum industry value chain

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Market segmentation by end user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vjmcdp/global_aluminum

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716