The "Concert Above the Clouds" features Christmas music and the Viennese Classics from Mozart, Beethoven and Haydn to famous melodies from Schubert and Brahms to the Viennese music of Strauss.

Mozart Friends arranged the most exclusive private concert for Christmas & New Year's on an Airbus ACJ319 during its journey to Vienna. The ultra-luxury plane allows up to ten guests to enjoy a concert in the air with eight members of the Mozart Youth Orchestra Vienna which includes some of the most talented young violinists and singers. The musicians perform in the lounge and dining area of the private jet which also features a bedroom where two guests can sleep in the greatest comfort or enjoy a relaxing in-flight massage.

World travelers who want to spoil their spouse or family can book the all-inclusive trip with a special performance in a Viennese palace as well as a stay in a Royal Suite for a week. The package also includes a cruise on a 40-metre private yacht on the Danube river, accompanied by the private orchestra. A team of top chefs with the world's highest Gault Millau ratings offers gourmet catering in the air, on the yacht and at the palace.

Clients who prefer a package without the jet can also book a private concert in a palace suite in Vienna for two to sixteen persons. Prices per evening start at €18,000 during Christmas and New Year's season, private jet and yacht charter not included. For more information, visit www.MozartFriends.com/concerts.

About Mozart Friends

Mozart Friends organises private concerts and events in extraordinary locations, such as palaces, private islands, yachts and planes. Services include Airport Welcome Manager, Animal Care, Business Investor Assistant, Butler Personal Waiter, Chef Service Anywhere, Child Care Teen Companion, Diplomatic Government Services, Emergency Manager, Entertainment Manager, Hotel Check In Out Service, Limousine Luxury Lounge Bar, Medical Referral Service, Personal Diet Fitness Coach, Private Concerts Events, Private Jet Cabin Service, Property Buying Agent, Security Manager, Shopping Assistant, Spa Service Anywhere and Tour Guide.

www.MozartFriends.com

