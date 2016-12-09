Research and Markets - Global Electrical Enclosures Market for Power Industry 2016-2020 - Key Vendors are Eaton, Emerson Electric & Pentair

DUBLIN, Dec 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global electrical enclosures market for the power industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the period 2016-2020.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The growth in population and the global economy creates high demand for power. According to the UN, the world's population is predicted to increase from 7.35 billion in 2015 to 8.5 billion by 2030. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), world energy demand is estimated to increase from 19,004 TWh in 2011 to 34,454 TWh by 2035.



According to the report, with the growing investments in the renewable sector, it is predicted that renewable energy will represent the single largest source of electricity growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to falling costs and aggressive expansion in emerging economies. The cost of electricity generation through renewables has declined significantly in various parts of the world due to sustained progress in technology, enhanced financing conditions, and an increase the deployment to newer markets with better resources.



Further, the report states that the electrical enclosures are used for outdoor housing of electrical equipment and switches. Human interactions, weather variables, and installation constraints are the three main challenges faced in the outdoors. Therefore, electrical enclosures are expected to have appropriate structural rigidity and meet design requirements from an aesthetic perspective. A lot of research is conducted to decide on which alloy best suits the application of enclosures.

