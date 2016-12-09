VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: KBY) announces that the board of directors has closed its previously announced private placement financings (see news release dated November 4, 2016) by issuing:

-- 1,000,000 Units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $120,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.16 per share for a period of five years from the date of the issue; and -- 120 convertible debenture units (the "Convertible Debenture Units") for gross proceeds of $120,000. Each Convertible Debenture Unit consists of a convertible debenture in the principal amount of $1,000 (the "Debentures") and 6,250 detachable share purchase warrants. Each Debenture bears interest at the rate of 17% per annum, payable semi- annually, and will mature and be payable three years from the date of issue of the Debenture. The warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.16 per share for a period of three years from the date of issue of the Debentures. The Debentures are unsecured.

Insiders purchased all Units and Convertible Debenture Units under the offerings for gross proceeds of $240,000. Any purchases by insiders will be considered a related party transaction subject to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The Company will rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that participation in the private placement by each insider will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities issued under this first tranche of the financing will be subject to a hold period expiring on April 10, 2017 pursuant to applicable securities laws and the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the offerings for general working capital.

Kona Bay Technologies Inc.

Kona Bay Technologies is a global provider of Online Customer Acquisition software and services. We acquire, manage, and build Online Customer Acquisition businesses that address the specific client acquisition needs of our customers in particular vertical markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Except for statements of historical fact, all statements in this news release - including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of Kona Bay Technologies Inc. - are forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and analyses, including the effects of anticipated product, service, and distribution changes and the potential benefits of such efforts and activities on the Company's results of operations in future periods. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

