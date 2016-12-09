SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) was named 2016 UBM Tech ACE Award Company of the Year by EE Times and EDN. The awards honor the people and companies behind the technologies and products that are changing the world of electronics. The winners were announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the San Jose Convention Center in conjunction with Embedded Systems Conference (ESC) Silicon Valley.

"This has been an exciting year for AMD as we execute on our strongest product roadmap in more than a decade and I am honored that AMD was selected as Company of the Year," said AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. "This award is a testament to the tireless efforts of our employees globally who are driven by a shared passion to build great products that change the world."

AMD has sharpened the company's focus and identified key foundational priorities to deliver great products for years to come. A sampling of key successes for AMD in 2016 include:

Disclosing details about its upcoming high-performance x86 "Zen" core architecture and "Zen"-based products, including a public preview of the competitive performance of the "Summit Ridge" desktop processor and a first look at the 32-core, 64-thread "Naples," server product

Expanding the family of mainstream and workstation class graphics cards with new Polaris architecture based on 14nm FinFET technology, which brought virtual reality experiences mainstream

Extending leadership in gaming as Microsoft and Sony announced new AMD-powered game consoles

Announcing Polaris-based Embedded Radeon™ discrete GPU products with 4K and 3D support for medical imaging, digital signage and casino gaming applications

Collaborating with Alibaba Cloud and Google Cloud to deliver cloud computing services based on AMD Radeon Pro™ GPU Technologies

Entering a joint venture with THATIC to create a licensed high-performance processor and SoC technology for the China server market

Reinforcing its commitment to open standards by participating in three consortia to bring open standards to future servers and datacenters with high performance interconnect technologies.

Receiving the Catalyst Award by the Green Electronics Council for its 25x20 Energy Efficiency Initiative and being named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 15th consecutive year

"The ACE Awards celebrate the highest achievements in innovation and creativity in electronics design, and the three finalists selected this year are all very accomplished, which made selecting the winner a challenge," said Nina Brown, VP Events, UBM Americas. "We ultimately selected AMD because the company has shown relentless focus and determination to build IP and products that are market-moving."

A panel of EE Times and EDN editors and independent judges from across the country narrowed down the entries to three finalists in each category, based on the criteria set forth in an online submission form. Winners are determined from among the finalists by a panel of independent judges.

For more information on the awards program visit http://ubm-ace.com/

website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

