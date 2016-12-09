VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announced today that it has extended the maturity date of its $125 million revolving credit facility by one year to December 14, 2017. Terms and conditions of the revolving credit facility remain unchanged.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company and is the largest coastal British Columbia woodland operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6.1 million cubic metres of timber, of which approximately 5.9 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills and two remanufacturing plants. Principal activities conducted by the Company include timber harvesting, reforestation, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added remanufacturing. Substantially all of Western's operations, employees and corporate facilities are located in the coastal region of British Columbia, with sales worldwide.

