BUENA PARK, CA--(Marketwired - December 09, 2016) - Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament New Year's Eve party is one for the ages. Middle Ages that is. Feast on a fabulous four-course meal and cheer brave knights on horseback as they compete in daring tournament games, authentic jousting matches, and dangerous sword fights. Then party the night away at "The Celebration of Centuries" New Year's Eve extravaganza. This special party, which begins at 9:45 p.m., also has a very special price.

Adult tickets are $70.95*. Children 12 and under are $36.95*. Each admission includes:

Complimentary hors d'oeuvres,

Admission to the Museum of Torture,

Two-hour live Medieval tournament,

Four-course feast,

Party favors,

Music and dancing,

Special midnight champagne toast (non-alcoholic drink guests under 21), and

Midnight countdown with Knights of the Realm.

The castle will be festively decorated for the holidays -- adding to the pageantry and excitement of a Medieval banquet and royal tournament.

Call 1-888-WE-JOUST (935-6878) or visit www.MedievalTimes.com for information and reservations.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament's California Castle is located at 7662 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park, CA. Medieval Times is North America's No. 1 dinner attraction and Orange County's Celebration Destination.

* Plus tax and processing fee. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Advance reservations and payment required. Gratuity is additional. Upgrade packages are available. Some restrictions apply.

Jaci Hernandez

Medieval Times Marketing Associate

714-523-1100 ext. 2220

jaci.hernandez@medievaltimes.com



Dennis John Gaschen, APR, Fellow PRSA

714-633-6434

dgaschen@fullerton.edu