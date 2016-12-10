Carlsberg has been informed that BlackRock, Inc. has reduced their direct and indirect holding of Carlsberg shares. Following this, BlackRock, Inc. holds less than 5% of the share capital in Carlsberg A/S.



Contacts:



Investor Relations: Peter Kondrup +45 3327 1221 Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232



Media Relations: Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216 Anders Bering +45 4179 1217



