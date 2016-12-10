In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Semtech Corporation 5,28% vor Intel 4,68%, Shinko Electric Industries 4,15%, Qualcomm Incorporated 4,07%, Apple 3,69%, Ibiden Co.Ltd 3,47%, TTM Technologies, Inc. 1,79%, AT&S 1,27%, Compeq Manufacturing 0,96% und Unimicron Technology Corp 0%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Semtech Corporation 25,84% vor Ibiden Co.Ltd 14,47% , Shinko Electric Industries 8,09% , Intel 2,94% , TTM Technologies, Inc. 2,7% , Apple 2,6% , Unimicron Technology Corp 0,41% , Qualcomm Incorporated 0,37% , Compeq Manufacturing -2,48% und AT&S -3% . Weitere Highlights: Intel ist nun 6 Tage im Plus (5,92% Zuwachs...

