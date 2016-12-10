sprite-preloader
Samstag, 10.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,66 Euro		+0,09
+1,97 %
WKN: 903276 ISIN: US3682872078 Ticker-Symbol: GAZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
GAZPROM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GAZPROM PJSC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,631
4,675
09.12.
4,65
4,659
09.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GAZPROM PJSC ADR
GAZPROM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAZPROM PJSC ADR4,66+1,97 %
K+S AG22,19-0,09 %
RIO TINTO PLC38,955-1,08 %
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A24,97+0,85 %