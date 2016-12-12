sprite-preloader
Montag, 12.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,98 Euro		+1,03
+2,52 %
WKN: 747206 ISIN: DE0007472060 Ticker-Symbol: WDI 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
WIRECARD AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WIRECARD AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,124
42,545
11.12.
42,25
42,385
07:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WIRECARD AG
WIRECARD AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD--
WIRECARD AG41,98+2,52 %