VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced that it has settled with major customers a benchmark price for the first quarter of 2017 for its highest quality coals of USD$285 per tonne. First quarter realized prices will reflect a combination of sales at the quarterly contract price and spot sales.

Teck also announced that unionized employees at its Fording River and Elkview steelmaking coal mines in British Columbia have ratified new five year collective agreements expiring April 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively, replacing agreements that expired on April 30, 2016 and October 31, 2015. As a result of the new collective agreements, Teck expects to incur a one-time, after-tax charge to profit in the fourth quarter of approximately $35 million.

