Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2016) - RP Investment Advisors has declared that the final quarterly distribution for RP Strategic Income Plus Fund will be paid on or before December 31, 2016 to unit holders of record as of December 20, 2016 and the final semi-annual distribution for RP Fixed Income Plus Fund will be paid on or before December 31, 2016 to unit holders of record as of December 22, 2016.

About RP Investment Advisors

RP Investment Advisors is one of Canada's leading alternative fixed income asset managers with over $3.2 billion under management. Founded in 2009 by a group of senior investment professionals with more than 20 years of debt market expertise and international experience, the firm specializes in delivering global, alternative fixed income solutions with a relentless focus on capital preservation and generating positive, absolute returns. The investment team has a disciplined and unique skill set in credit focus strategies in North American and global markets with a proven track record that has achieved strong risk-adjusted returns.

Media Contacts: