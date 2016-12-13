Cornhill Capital Limited based in London has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Copenhagen from December 14, 2016. From this date, Cornhill Capital is admitted to trading in INET in Copenhagen First North securities. Member: Cornhill Capital Limited INET ID: CCL Admitted: December 14, 2016 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Sylvester Andersen or Mattias Hammarqvist telephone +45 30529003 or +46 84056930



