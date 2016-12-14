Simplifies entry into Latin America for online merchants

Digital River World Payments, a global payments service provider, announced it has entered into a new strategic partnership with dLocal, a technology company and payments leader focused on Latin America and other emerging markets. By integrating with dLocal, Digital River World Payments can now further offer online merchants that are not domiciled in Latin America a full money remittance payment solution, making it easier for them to take advantage of the purchasing power of shoppers across high growth markets, such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile.

"We reduce the complexities for our partners to make inroads into some of the world's fastest-growing, emerging markets," said Sebastian Kanovich, CEO of dLocal. "Through our partnership with Digital River World Payments, we enable their merchants to go to market with a portfolio of online payment options that is optimized to meet local purchase preferences and drive conversions."

The integration between dLocal and Digital River World Payments supports a suite of traditional cards and alternative payment methods, including installments, cash-payments, and various domestic card brands relevant in key emerging markets. To ensure predictable payment reconciliation, reporting, exception management and settlement, the integration also will leverage Digital River World Payments' back office capabilities.

"Digital River World Payments is joining forces with yet another proven partner," said Hayden Reed, senior vice president and general manager of Digital River World Payments. "Our agreement with dLocal is a testament to our ongoing commitment to offer our merchants more online payment options and greater flexibility. For merchants, these are key contributing factors to successfully expanding their international reach and improving consumer purchase experiences."

About Digital River World Payments

Backed by nearly 20 years of experience, Digital River World Payments is a leading provider of global online payment solutions. Powered by a robust ecommerce payments platform, its solutions support payment activities across more than 170 countries and 140 payment methods covering global card schemes along with locally relevant brands and payment networks. Digital River World Payments delivers significant value across the full transaction lifecycle while empowering merchants with a single streamlined user interface. Irrespective of their markets, payment methods, or acquiring bank connections, merchants benefit from consolidated reporting, analytics, and reconciliation as well as complete back-office integration. To learn more about Digital River World Payments, visit https://digitalriver.com/solutions/payments or email payments@digitalriver.com.

About dLocal

dLocal (https://dlocal.com) is a technology company and payments leader with a single solution, focused on Latin America and other emerging markets. With dLocal, there is no need to set up local entities, or integrate dozens of isolated payment methods, nor undergo heavy operational and tax burdens. Leading global ecommerce companies rely on dLocal to increase conversion by eliminating complexity and managing their payments expansion effortlessly. As both a payments processor and a merchant of record where it operates, the company makes it simple and risk-free for client partners to make inroads into the world's fastest-growing, emerging markets.

