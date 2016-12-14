sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 14.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,12 Euro		-0,38
-0,99 %
WKN: 918786 ISIN: US8669421054 Ticker-Symbol: SH7 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUN HYDRAULICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUN HYDRAULICS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUN HYDRAULICS CORP
SUN HYDRAULICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUN HYDRAULICS CORP38,12-0,99 %