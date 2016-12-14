TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - December 14, 2016) - The Canadian Global Impact Challenge is a nation-wide challenge for all Canadians to bring forward their BIG idea to improve the standard of living of 1 Million+ Canadians over the next 3-5 years using technology.

The competition is open to all Canadians who seek to make their life-changing idea a reality, addressing Singularity University's global grand challenges including Environment, Food, Energy, Water, Education, Prosperity, Security, Health, Space, Governance and Disaster Resilience. Eligible applicants are Canadian residents over the age of 21. The winner of the challenge will receive full tuition to attend Singularity University's prestigious Graduate Studies Program (GSP). Reserved admittance into the ten-week exclusive GSP, headquartered at the NASA Research Park in Silicon Valley, is a think tank that empowers leaders to create an abundant future, using exponential technologies.

Three leading organizations have partnered to take on the mission of hosting Canadian Global Impact Challenge in 2017. ReMAP, a network of Canadian innovators working together to accelerate the commercialization of products developed in Canada for the global market, is partnering with Deloitte, a recognized leader in understanding the power of innovation to drive economic growth, and ventureLAB, a Regional Innovation Centre that has embraced the concept of exponential innovation as a key to growing globally competitive companies in Canada.

"This kind of innovation and passion is vital for building the future of Canada", said Irene Sterian, Executive Director of ReMAP. We saw the tremendous impact the Singularity University's Global Impact Challenge has already provided previous winners in Canada by showcasing their innovations on a national stage to have their ideas recognized and to be connected with business and thought leaders from around the world through Singularity University."

"It was a shared mission to ensure that the Global Impact Challenge continued in Canada, to provide a critical point for identifying and amplifying these creative Canadian ideas, and accelerate them onto a global stage," said Karen Dubeau, Director of Partner Engagement for ventureLAB. "We are very proud to be part of a group of highly committed partners that want to ensure Canada continues to be recognized for the incredible wealth of talent and innovation that is part of our national character".

"The Global Impact Challenge is a significant and challenging call for high-impact ideas that will make a difference in the lives of Canadians. We're proud to be among the partners bringing GIC back to Canada," said Deloitte's Oren Berkovitch. "Our work has shown that collectively, we have the opportunity to improve the future prosperity of our country through the innovative spirit we share as Canadians. And specifically, we know that exponential technologies have the power to drive positive social change, so we're looking forward to hearing from Canadians about their ideas for harnessing this power."

To learn more about the 2017 Canadian Global Impact Challenge, please visit www.canadagic.ca

About Global Impact Challenges

Global Impact Challenges are a global movement designed to find innovative methods of improving peoples' lives through the use of technology. The overall program was created by Singularity University. Headquartered at NASA Research Park in Silicon Valley, SU has set out to help individuals, businesses, institutions, investors, NGOs and governments understand cutting-edge technologies and how to utilize these technologies to positively impact billions of people. To do that, the GIC program was co-founded by two notable innovators. Ray Kurzweil, is Chief Google Architect. Peter Diamandis, co-founder and chairman of Singularity University, is an engineer, physician, and entrepreneur and founder and chairman of the X PRIZE Foundation.

About ReMAP

Through shared resources, ReMAP accelerates the commercialization of innovative products developed in Canada for the global market. Our network of partners from start-ups, small-to-medium enterprises, large organizations, and leading research institutions work together to form a product-enablement value chain. Leveraging the strengths and synergies of our network partners, ReMAP engages with 38 labs and manufacturing facilities from across Canada. ReMAP supports innovations in the Aerospace & Defense, Information & Communications Technology (ICT), Healthcare, Industrial, and Renewable Energy market sectors. ReMAP is made possible through joint funding from the Government of Canada's Business-led Networks of Centres of Excellence (BL-NCE) program matched by contributions from our network partners. www.remapnetwork.org

About Deloitte

Deloitte, one of Canada's leading professional services firms, provides audit, tax, consulting, and financial advisory services. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private companies limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

About ventureLAB

ventureLAB is a non-profit Regional Innovation Centre, which cultivates, supports and celebrates innovative entrepreneurs. Located in York Region, an integral leader in the Digital Corridor, ventureLAB supports entrepreneurs at all stages across York Region, Simcoe County, Muskoka District and the GTA. ventureLAB is the place where talented entrepreneurs get help bringing their innovation to market. www.ventureLAB.ca

