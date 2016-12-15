Regulatory News:

United Company RUSAL Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") announces that the address of the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been changed to 3806 Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

CHANGE OF NAME OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The Company also announces that the name of the company secretary of the Company in Jersey has been changed from Elian Corporate Services (Jersey) Limited to Intertrust Corporate Services (Jersey) Limited.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, and Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

