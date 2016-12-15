Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded implementation engineering assignment for board machine project in Sweden

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 15 December 2016 at 12:00 pm (EET)

BillerudKorsnäs has awarded Pöyry with the detailed mill engineering services assignment for the new board machine project in their production site in Gruvön, Sweden. The assignment includes detail engineering services for all disciplines as well as field engineering, to be carried out between 2016 and Q1/2019. The total investment cost is 5.7 billion SEK including the construction of a new board machine at the Gruvön production site and rebuilds in the existing pulp mill.

BillerudKorsnäs is a leading supplier of renewable fibre-based packaging materials and solutions, and is one of the world leaders in liquid packaging board and other virgin fibre cartonboard. Smart packaging solutions can reduce dependence on fossil fuels, reduce climate impact and littering, and also increase food safety. Demand for sustainable solutions is growing around the world as increasing numbers of brand owners, food retailers and consumers make conscious choices. The new machine will become one of the most cost efficient in the world with a capacity of approximately 550 000 t/a of liquid packaging board, cartonboard, food service board and liner. Pöyry has been involved in all the pre-project engineering phases since 2014 to develop the investment plan into a viable technical concept together with BillerudKorsnäs.

"This investment is the biggest in the history of BillerudKorsnäs and gives us a solid foundation for continuing to challenge conventional packaging for a sustainable future. We like big challenges like this project and we make sure to have the best possible partners when undertaking such tasks. That is why we are happy for a continued partnership with Pöyry," says Ulf Eliasson, Senior Vice President Consumer Board and Project owner at BillerudKorsnäs.

"We are proud to continue as the selected partner of BillerudKorsnäs with the investigation and implementation of this strategically important development opportunity. Our strong competence has enabled BillerudKorsnäs to create the technical concept for the cost efficient and technically high-class investment. The basis for success is the mutual trust between the project teams of BillerudKorsnäs and Pöyry," says Nicholas Oksanen, President of Pöyry's Industry Business Group.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order was recognised within the Industry Business Group order stock in Q4/2016.

