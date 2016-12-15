aap Implantate AG / aap concludes distribution contract with leading US healthcare service provider . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Further important progress in the aimed distribution focus on established markets

aap Implantate AG ("aap") announces the conclusion of a distribution contract for its LOQTEQ® products with a leading US healthcare service provider.

The contract initially provides for a 12-month pilot phase in which the contractual partner will sell LOQTEQ® products in a number of selected US states. If it proves to be successful, distribution will gradually be rolled out to further states. aap relies on a hybrid distribution strategy in North America. Distribution takes place both via distribution agents and through partnerships with global orthopaedic and medical technology companies.

The conclusion of the distribution contract represents further important progress in the aimed distribution focus on established markets such as North America, the DACH region and further European countries. The partnership with this new customer will additionally support the dynamic development in North America to date and thus contribute to the further planned sales growth in this strategic core market.

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally operating medical device company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets trauma products for orthopaedics. The IP protected portfolio includes besides the innovative anatomical plating system LOQTEQ® and trauma complementary biomaterials a wide range of cannulated screws as well as standard plates and screws. Furthermore, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects as the antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium based implants. These technologies address critical problems in surgery that haven't yet been resolved adequately. In German-speaking Europe aap Implantate AG directly sells its products to hospitals, buying syndicates and hospital groups while it uses a broad network of distributors in more than 25 countries at the international level. aap Implantate AG's stock is listed in the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit www.aap.de, or download the Company's investor relations app from the Apple's App Store or Google Play.

