Shinetech Software, Inc. Continues Strong Momentum Into 2017

Company Reports Steady Growth and Global Expansion with New Service Offerings and Office Locations

NEW YORK and LONDONand BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinetech Software, Inc., a leading Agile application development outsourcing provider, saw continued growth and an expanded global presence throughout the 2016 fiscal year.Over the year, Shinetech experienced an impressive increase in multi-year contracts and business growth with customers in the financial, healthcare, and e-commerce industries. The company is also opening a new office in Vancouver to accommodate continued growth in North America.

Highlights of business growth in Q4 2016 include:

28 percent revenue growth in Australia

New Internet of Things service offerings

Expansion within the Japanese market

New office openings in US and Canada

As further affirmation of Shinetech's 2016 accomplishments, the company was named to the Inc. 500|5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for the fourth consecutive year. Shinetech was also named to the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' 2016 Global Outsourcing 100 list in the Rising Star Judging Size category.

"2016 was a year of growth for Shinetech as we further expanded our reach as a global provider of application outsourcing," said John Vanderpool, senior vice president of Global Operations at Shinetech. "Our new service offerings and Vancouver location will help Shinetech to better serve our customers, and both mark an important next step for Shinetech's continued success."

Shinetech currently works with more than 180 clients from 25 countries, including Fortune 100 companies. Since 2001, Shinetech has partnered with more than 500 clients in North America, Europe, and Australia.

About Shinetech Software, Inc.

Shinetech Software Inc. is a global leader in providing application development, testing, systems integration, and solution delivery services from cost competitive, high-skilled operations centers. During the past 15 years, Shinetech has accumulated extensive experience in the financial, manufacturing, healthcare, telecommunications, media, software, government, energy, education, e-commerce, and gaming sectors. Our experience with various technologies and industries enables us to successfully adapt to our client's diverse needs ensuring successful project execution. Shinetech is also recognized as a leader in Agile development, leveraging Scrum and XP expertise. Headquartered in New York, London, and Beijing, the company also has offices in Shanghai, Suzhou, and Sydney, and numerous development centers across China. To learn more, visit www.shinetechchina.com.

Contact:

Jayne Seward

Strategic Communications Specialist

CommCreative

508-861-2838

pr@shinetechchina.com